Srikalahasthi MLA Builds Temple Celebrating AP CM YS Jagan's Navaratnalu Govt Schemes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy works hard for the welfare of the people. YS Jagan has been implementing 'Navaratnalu' - nine welfare schemes which he had promised to implement if he comes to power. Here is the list of nine welfare schemes - YSR Rythu Bharosa, Fee Reimbursement, Aarogyasri, Jalayagnam, Ban on alcohol, Amma Vodi, YSR Aasara, Houses for poor, Pension hike.

Now, a museum dedicated to Navaratnalu is being built at the entrance of the Jagananna Colony on KVB Puram Road, Srikalahasti. It is the brainchild of Srikalahasti MLA, Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy. In 2005, he coined the term "Janam kosam Jagan" when CM YS Jagan was not even into active politics.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy along with Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his son Rajampeta MP PV Midhun Reddy inaugurated the first-ever temple-cum-museum built in the state on Monday in Srikalahasti. He said that Navaratnalu schemes will continue to be implemented and all the eligible beneficiaries would be benefitted.

In the building, on either side of the lawn, one could find outstretched hands depicting Navaratnalu. There is an Ayina Mahal on the first floor, where there is a gold-painted statue of CM YS Jagan in the middle.

Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy said that the temple is dedicated to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He further added that Navaratnalu has impacted the lives of more than 5.65 crore beneficiaries across the state. He also expressed hope that the Navaratnalu Nilayam will emerge as one of the best tourist attractions in Srikalahasti.