Srikakulam: Young Woman Commits Suicide After Ex-Lover Leaks Private Pics

In a very shocking incident, a young woman committed suicide after her life was made a misery when her ex-boyfriend circulated some private photos of her to her fiance and a few relatives. The incident took place in Penturu Village of Nandigam Mandal, Tekkali.

According to Kasibugga DSP M Sivarami Reddy, twenty-five years old Leelavathi was residing along with her parents at her sister's place in Tekkali.

Leelavathi and Paila Venkatesh, a resident of Narendrapuram village of Nandigam Mandal have been in a relationship for five years. When the woman asked the man to marry her, he didn't agree for the marriage as she belongs to another caste.

So, the parents of the woman convinced her and fixed marriage with another person. The marriage is going to take place on August 26th. The ex-lover of the woman has sent some of the private pictures to her going to be husband and a few others. The woman who couldn't bear the humiliation took the drastic step of ending her life. On Saturday, the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her house, when there was no one in the house.

After knowing the information, police reached the spot and the dead body was sent to the government hospital for postmortem.

In recent times, many young women have been harassed or blackmailed with their private photos. In some cases, some of the men also uploaded private pictures on social media platforms and other sites. Police always advise people to be careful while sharing private pictures with anyone.