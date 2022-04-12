Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the concerned officials to extend required assistance to the affected families who lost their members in a tragic train accident in Srikakulam. He announced Rs lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

The CM directed that even if the deceased were from a different state, they should be given support on humanitarian grounds. He instructed the officials to release the compensation to the affected families immediately. The Secretary of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) apprised the Chief Minister of the train accident with the latest details provided by the District Collector's office.

In this tragic accident, five people were killed and one was seriously injured. “Based on the ID cards they were carrying, two of the deceased were identified as residents of Assam. Attempts are being made to identify the other three, who may also belong to other states,” officials told the CM.

The injured passenger was shifted to a Srikakulam hospital on the same train involved in the accident. He is being treated at RIMS Hospital for injuries. Soon after the incident, the local RDO visited the site of the accident and took necessary steps.