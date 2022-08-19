SRIKAKULAM: Andhra Pradesh Minister Seediri Appalaraju has asked the people of Palasa to file a complaint or call him on his number if they come to know of any land grabbing issue in the region.

The Minister said that the TDP leaders were crying foul of illegal occupation of lands, and when the government had called for an open discussion on the 13th no one turned up, he alleged.

It is surprising to note that when the decision to remove the illegal encroachments was finally taken up, the leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, especially those who had committed the illegal occupations, sat on dharnas to protect the interests of their own party, members he said.

The people of the State should keenly observe the words and actions of these TDP leaders who are no less than thieves. We are informing the people that the encroachments will be strictly removed irrespective of the parties. We already have enough information on these properties and based on it will inform in prior and have the encroachments removed. Speaking further he requested the people of Palasa Constituency to send a written message to him directly on the number 94942 22020 or through a WhatsApp message if any of the people want to give information related to encroachments. Every request received from the people will be carefully considered, a thorough investigation will be done and the encroachments will be removed, he assured.

