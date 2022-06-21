Srikakulam: Sedated Female Bear Died While Being Transported to Vizag Zoo

Srikakulam: A female bear, which had earlier attacked and injured eight villagers in Kidisingi village under Vajrapukotturu Mandal in Srikakulam district, died while it was being transported from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam zoo.

The forest department sent a special rescue team who kept a watch on its movements and had traced it to a villager's house in an orchard. They alerted the neighbouring houses and evacuated the villagers before the rescue operation and finally caught the bear alive, much to the relief of the Kidisingi villagers.

After two days of searching, the forest officials team had caught the bear on Tuesday and tranquilised it to shift the wild animal to the Visakhapatnam zoo. Among the victims of a bear attack, 72-year-old farmer K Kondanda Rao, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

During the post-mortem of the dead bear, it was found that the wild animal had died of serious injuries. It is said that in an attempt to escape the attack of an animal, villagers might have hit it with sticks. The reasons for its death and the post-mortem report will be submitted to the government.

Vishakha Zoo Curator Nandini Salaria said the bear did not die of overdose of the tranquiliser. She said as per the forest department’s protocol, the bear will be cremated.



