Srikakulam: Palasa Girl Receives Amazon Job Offer, Check Salary Package

VISAKHAPATNAM: A final year student from an engineering college in Visakhapatnam bagged a job offer as a software engineer in the eCommerce giant- Amazon with an annual salary package of Rs 44 lakhs! As per reports, the girl named Snehakiran was offered the job as part of the placements in the college.

Konchada Snehakiran is studying final year B.Tech in Computer Sciences in Anil Neerukonda Institute Of Technology & Sciences – (ANITS) at Visakhapatnam. She is the daughter of Subhasiti and Simhachalam, who hail from Palasa in Srikakulam District of Andhra Pradesh.

Amazon conducted a campus selection interview in December 2021 and Snehakiran reportedly bagged the job as a software engineer with a salary of Rs 44 lakh per annum.

Snehakiran’s father works as a clerk in the cashew company and is from humble beginnings. The parents are elated at the job offer and success of their daughter.

