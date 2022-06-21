SRIKAKULAM: Thanks to the Andhra Pradesh government clearing the District Selection Committee File of 1998, Allaka Kedareswara Rao (57) of Pedda Sidhi in Pathapatnam here finally got his dream job after a 24 years of delay.

The man had been doing odd jobs and was selling underwear on a cycle to sustain himself and his parents Allaka Neelakantham and Ammayamma all these years. If there was no sale he would have to sleep on an empty stomach.

Kedareswara Rao had completed his MA in English and also Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)and took the DSC test for selecting government teachers in 1998. Though he scored good marks, the final selection was delayed due to legal issues during the TDP regime and this continued till 24 years. Because he was unemployed he remained single as he could not find a match.

Now with the DSC-1998 file cleared by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy he was a happy man. The villagers had informed Rao about being selected for a teaching job. Expressing happiness over getting the job Rao transformed from a worn-out look to a pair of new jeans and shirt and decent haircut. " Chandrababu didn’t give me a job but YS Jagan did," he said happily.

More than 12,000 teachers qualified through DSC in 1998. However, they were not given postings. Ever since the qualified candidates participated in several agitations demanding the government to give them postings but failed to get any response. After the DSC-1998 file was cleared by the Chief Minister, now out of the total qualified candidates, 40 to 60 percent have crossed the retirement age, and about 10 percent of the candidates passed away. Now around 20 to 30 percent of the DSC-qualified candidates across the State would be appointed as teachers and along with them Kedareswara Rao at 57, can now become a teacher and can work for five years.

