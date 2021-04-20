Srikakulam IIIT Students COVID Infected

Srikakulam: Twelve girls tested positive in IIIT, Etcherla in Srikakulam District campus. The infected have been kept under observation in Covid Care Centre at Patrunivalasa in Srikakulam rural Mandal.

IIIT Director P Jagadeeswara Rao announced holidays for the institute and sent non-positive students back to their homes in five special buses. All the hostels of the IIIT, which had been reopened in February, have been disinfected.

All the students have been shifted to a Covid Care Centre on the outskirts of the town. The patients were sent to GEMS Hospital in Ragolu Village in Srikakulam rural area.

However, the corona test results of 50 students on the boy's campus are awaited. They will be sent to Covid-19 care centres if they test positive.

Sources said a majority of the students on the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-IIIT campus had gone home for the holidays. When two students on the girls’ campus tested positive a couple of days ago, the management conducted Covid-19 tests on 100 students. Altogether, 12 girls tested positive.

Cases in the Srikakulam district have been rising. On Monday, 893 people tested positive out of 2435 samples collected. In all, 4,831 positive cases have been registered between April 6 to April 18.