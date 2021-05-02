Srikakulam Covid Patients Can Get Treated At Palasa Hospitals

Srikakulam: Covid patients will be treated at three hospitals in the district's Palasa municipal town and surrounding areas. The district headquarters of Srikakulam is 80 kilometers away from Palasa.

With the increase in the number of cases in the town, there's a severe dearth of beds. So, beginning Sunday, district officials will offer medical care for Covid at three hospitals in and around Palasa municipal town.

On Saturday, Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appalaraju visited Palasa government hospital, Haripuram community health center, and another private hospital, UPV Multi-Specialty hospital.

