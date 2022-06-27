Srikakulam : Class 9 Girl Student’s Eloquent Speech on Jagananna Gorumuddha in CM Programme

Srikakulam: Yummy food served under Jagananna Gorumuddha took the centre stage as it was deliciously presented by a IX standard student in her sweet little narrative before Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Amma Vodi programme here on Monday.

Labelling Jaganannna Gorumudda, as a sweet scheme that has been filling their tummies with yummy food, G Nharika, of local Government High School spoke in impressive English and was all praise for the menu, nutritious value and good taste.

Fondly addressing the Chief Minister as Mamayya (maternal uncle) she said, earlier her parents used to bring her lunch in scorching heat or pattering rain, as the midday meals were not good, but the scenario has changed with delicious, nutrient-rich food being served under Jagananna Gorumuddha.

Niharika was overjoyed with the Amma Vodi scheme where the amount is directly coming into her mother's bank account. The Chief Minister is fulfilling all the needs, by providing quality shoes, uniforms, and books including Oxford Dictionary under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

Terming Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu as a wonderful scheme, she shared that now her school has clean toilets, classrooms with granite flooring, well-furnished benches, green boards, and colourful walls, which were totally non-existent earlier.

She expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for making them comfortable by providing sanitary napkins and making them safe by bringing Disha App. She was all praise for the Chief Minister, 'who created a history and works like a Statesman who thinks for the next generation'.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao were among those who spoke on the occasion.

