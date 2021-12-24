SRIKAKULAM: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram took some time off from politics and officials duties to interact and regale the audience during a Kabaddi tournament on Thursday. The Speaker inaugurated the constituency level CM Cup Cricket and Kabaddi tournaments at Amadalavalasa Junior College in Srikakulam District.

Tammineni Sitaram entered the ground and played a round of Kabaddi with his sone Chiranjeevi Nag much to the joy of the audience who clapped and cheered the Speaker.

YSRCP MLA Reddy Shanthi also tried her hand in batting during the inauguration of the CM Cup Cricket tournament. The games were conducted at the Korasawada school grounds in Pathapatnam Mandal in Srikakulam district

