AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Narasannapeta village in Srikakulam district on November 23 to launch the second phase of the Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku and Bhu Raksha resurvey programme. As part of the schedule, he will distribute the land title documents to the farmers of the villages whose survey has been completed under the Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme.

The CMO office in the schedule released on Wednesday. The Chief Minister will leave his Tadepalli residence at 8.30 am and reach Narasannapeta Government Junior College ground at 11 am.

The Chief Minister will address a public meeting from 11.00 to 12.55.

After the title deed distribution programme to the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister will leave Narsannapeta at 1.25 pm and reach Tadepalli at 3.25 pm.

All arrangements have been made for the arrival of YS Jagan and the programme under the supervision of YSRCP MLA Dharmana Krishna Das and district officials.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan To Launch 2nd Phase Of Land Resurvey Programme At Narasannapeta