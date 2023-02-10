SRIHARIKOTA/AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO team for the successful launch of SSLV-D2 on Friday, and propelling the nation's Space initiatives.

The mission of placing three satellites into the intended orbits shows the prowess of Indian Space acumen, the Chief Minister said and wished ISRO team and the youngsters associated with the project all success in future endeavours.

ISRO'sLV D2 carrying EOS-07 satellite and two co-passenger payloads lifted off from the spaceport at the designated time after 9 :18 AM.In its second developmental flight,LV D2 carried EOS-07, an earth observation satellite as its main payload and two others--Janus-1 built by US-based Antaris and Chennai-headquartered Space Kidz India's AzaadiSAT-2. This was ISRO's maiden mission this year.

At the end of a six-and-a-half-hour countdown, the 34-metre tall rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, even as ISRO has pinned hopes on it to lead the space agency to success in tapping the small satellite launch vehicle market.

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikotahttps://t.co/mAHU7AMzDg — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 10, 2023

