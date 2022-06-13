Sri Satyasai District: AP CM YS Jagan To Disburse Crop Insurance Amount To Farmers In Rapthadu Constituency

All arrangements are in place for a day visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Sri Sathyasai District. He will address a public meeting on Tuesday and later YS Jagan would distribute the crop insurance amount to the farmers in ChenneKothapalli of Raptadu constituency. A total of 15.61 lakh farmers are going to be benefitted from the new scheme.

The officials have prepared the list of beneficiaries. In the last three years, 44.6 lakh farmers have received crop insurance amount from the government. Lists of all farmers eligible for compensation under crop insurance have been displayed at all the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

The local officials have been instructed to coordinate with other departments so that everything will be in place for AP CM YS Jagan's visit to Sri Sathyasai district.

Under the YSR Crop Insurance scheme, crop Insurance will be provided to the farmers for the loss of all the notified crops due to natural calamities. There will be around 22 notified crops.

Also Read: Guntur: TDP Activist Misbehaves With Woman, Cadre Create Ruckus At Tadikonda PS !