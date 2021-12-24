Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa , Wife Offer Prayers At Tirumala Hill

TIRUPATI: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in the holy temple at Tirumala on Friday.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister who is on a 2-day spiritual visit to the State was accompanied by his wife Shiranthi. They had arrived at the Renigunta Airport in Tirupati on Thursday afternoon. He was given a warm at the Srikrishna Guest House in Tirumala by Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, and other officials. The Lankan Prime Minister, clad in traditional attire worshipped Lord Venkateswara, early in the morning and also made an offering in the hundi at the shrine.

Rajapaksa was accorded a grand traditional reception by Vedic priests along with top functionaries of the shrine. After his prayers, the Tirumala Veda pundits bestowed blessings amid chanting of Vedic hymns at Sri Ranganayaka Mandapam inside the temple premises. The couple was presented a portrait of Lord Venkateswara and prasadam by the temple management.

