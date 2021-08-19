Sravana Pournami, Varalakshmi Vratam and Krishnastami festivals Will Be A Grand Affair in Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced plans to hold statewide festivities for the upcoming Sravana Pournami, Varalakshmi Vratam, and Krishnastami festivals.

"As part of the Sravana Masa celebrations, all TTD projects in coordination should conduct Sravana Pournami, Varalakshmi Vratam, and Krishnastami activities throughout the state" stated TTD assistant executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

At the Sri Padmavati Rest House, Dharma Reddy held a review meeting for all TTD projects and asked HDPP officials to create guidelines for training ‘dharma pracharaa' (faith propagators) coordinators across the state.

"All Tirunakshatram programs carried out under the auspices of TTD's Alwar Divya Prabandha Project should be carried out in a magnificent manner involving all projects," stated the additional EO.

Also Read: Bhadradri Kothagudem: CRPF Jawan Dies In Road Accident

Meanwhile, Dharma Reddy stated that the 'Sapthagiri' magazine will be entirely relaunched under the direction of the editorial board, with appealing pages, content, and stories.

Dharma Reddy directed that all project officers create an action plan for yearly events through their particular projects and present it at the next meeting for evaluation.

"All project officers should focus on putting forth innovative programs that include the public and effectively advance the Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara," he said.