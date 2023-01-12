Spruce Up Vizag for Global Meet: CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to spruce up Visakhapatnam for G 20 Preparatory Meeting.

Reviewing the arrangements for the Preparatory Meeting here on Thursday, the Chief Minister told officials that the beautification programme should be implemented in such a way that the city should be spick and span for the event.



Beautification of City and Beach Road should be taken up and must be tastefully decorated, he said.

The ambience at tourist places, likely to be visited by the delegates, should be pleasant and attractive and there should be no security flaws, he said, adding that separate committees should be formed to look after the arrangements with clearly defined responsibilities.

Officials informed him that they are developing a mobile app to make things easier for all participating delegates.

The meeting of the Infrastructure Working Group, to be held on March 28 and 29, will be attended by 250 delegates with all G-20 countries and international organisations sending 6 and 4 delegates each respectively.

About 100 delegates from various departments of the Central Government will also participate in the meeting.

