Spotted: Pawan Kalyan At Megha Krishna Reddy's Dokiparru Temple

Top industrialist Megha Krishna Reddy hails from Dokiparru village in Krishna district. As he began growing by leaps and bounds as an entrepreneur, Krishna Reddy took special care to develop his village. He strove for laying roads, providing drinking water and supplying gas to every household. Also, a prestigious temple for Lord Venkateshwara was constructed.

Currently, Brahmotsavams are being celebrated in the village and Krishna Reddy and his family members are personally monitoring the arrangements. The Krishna Reddy family had a surprise VIP guest at the temple this year. On Saturday, Power Star Pawan Kalyan visited the temple.

The Krishna Reddy family welcomed Pawan Kalyan.