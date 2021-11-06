Sports Authority Of AP To Offer Free Physiotherapy Services To Common People

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAP) is also giving importance to the health of common people as well. Free physiotherapy services are available to the poor, middle-class people every Wednesday. The physiotherapy centre at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada will offer corporate-level treatment under the supervision of a senior doctor from 10.30 am to 4 pm.

So far, physiotherapy services have been given to only athletes and now those who are unable to go for physiotherapy centre can get free services. In this centre, there is KDT traction equipment that is used for the treatment of back pain. This equipment is not available in many centres. It was brought exclusively for athletes from America. A shockwave therapy device to reduce muscle injury has been imported from Switzerland. Many types of equipment are available in this centre and a help desk has been set up - 98764 17999, 85558 47798 - for the convenience of the public. Various medical services and cardio-respiratory treatments are available.