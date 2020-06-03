NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday delivered its verdict on the gas leak accident at LG Polymers India plant in Visakhapatnam which left several dead. The NGT directed that the interim penalty of Rs 50 crore be used for payment of compensation to the victims' families besides restoration of environment.

The NGT said that the final calculation of compensation may be arrived at by a committee comprising representatives of the Ministry of Environment Ministry, CPCB and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute.

"MoEF may ensure the constitution of such a committee within two weeks..The Committee may give its report within two months thereafter," the NGT said.

It also directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to identify and take appropriate action against officials who might have broken the law to give permissions to the company's plant to operate without statutory clearances.

The NGT set a deadline of two months for completing this task and directed the chief secretary to submit a report.

The NGT also directed the MoEF to constitute an Expert Committee to suggest ways to check violation of environmental norms and prevent any such occurrence in the future in any of the industries dealing with hazardous chemicals.

"A special drive may be initiated in this regard," the tribunal said.

It may be recalled that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased in the LG Polymers gas leak tragedy. He also ordered free medical treatment for the patients. Within a week, the chief minister also handed over the compensation to the kin of the deceased.

The state government has constituted committees at both state and district level to inquire into the causes of the gas leak mishap. The state government has also categorically announced that stringent action would be initiated against the company based on the reports given by the committees.