Spell Out Your Stand on Decentralisation, Sajjala's Poser to TDP Chief Naidu

Amaravati: In a scathing attack on TDP president Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP General Secretary and Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy dared him to make his stand clear on why he is opposing decentralisation and advocating Amaravati as the single capital for the State.

Addressing the media at the party central office here on Saturday, he strongly objected to the abusive rhetoric used by Chandrababu Naidu during his Kurnool district tour without any provocation and demanded him to explain his stand on Kurnool as Judicial Capital.

Decentralisation is our policy and we could articulate it showing valid reasons, he said, adding that Chandrababu has no basis to justify why administration and development should be concentrated in one region.

Abusing people, officials and police shows his frustration levels.

He accused the TDP president of trying to divert the attention of people from the topic of decentralisation and resorting to spreading lies out of frustration besides provoking other leaders to follow his footsteps and even scripting the abusive remarks for his spokespersons and Pawan Kalyan as well.

The abusive rhetoric and body language displayed by Chandrababu Naidu doesn’t befit his stature as a politician, said Sajjala, adding that earlier, Pawan Kalyan also showed slippers openly.

Explain the reasons why you are opposing the idea of establishing judicial capital at Kurnool and the decentralisation plans, he challenged, reaffirming that the policy of decentralisation has a scientific basis.

Recalling the Sri Krishna Committee’s Report which warned of the dangerous consequences of centralization and the Sribagh Pact that aimed at decentralisation for the balanced development of all the regions, Sajjala said YSRCP Government has been advocating the policy of decentralisation as it strongly believes in the principles of natural justice and development of all regions equally.

The Government’s policy has a scientific basis, he asserted, and asked Naidu to spell out his stand why he is opposing decentralisation. He said the residual state of Andhra Pradesh suffered a lot due to bifurcation and decentralisation is the only solution to prevent separation movements in the future.

Centralisation of development and accumulation of wealth at a single place leads to separatist agitations and hence, the policy of decentralisation is fully justified, he asserted.

Why are you unable to clarify the reasons that prompted you to advocate centralization, Sajjala questioned Naidu. Is it because farmers just gave their land to set up the Capital at the most inconvenient place and you failed to make lakhs of crores of rupees from your ulterior plans, he asked, adding that the TDP chief just cheated the farmers for his selfish ends.

Observing further that lack of accountability on part of TDP was the reason for its defeat in the last assembly elections, Sajjala said the same fate will await the party in the next elections too.

Defending the raids of the registration department on chit fund companies, he said the Government has a right to stop irregularities in finance companies. Asserting that Naidu has no achievements to boast of during his tenure as Chief Minister of residual Andhra Pradesh, he pooh-poohed the claims of Naidu that he brought investments worth Rs. 16 lakh cores.

While Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is going ahead with his mature policies to bring about transformation in the lives of all segments of people including farmers, Naidu is only just day-dreaming about Amaravati as the single capital.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Three AIMIM Leaders Booked Over ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ Slogans