Speeding Lorry Crushes 4 Kids To Death In Kurnool-Kadapa Road Accident

In a tragic incident four children have been killed in a road accident that took place at Yerraguntla village in Sirivella Mandal. The pedestrians were knocked down by a lorry on Kurnool-YSR Kadapa National Highway.

Four children died on the spot and 15 people have been severely injured. The accident victims have been rushed to government hospital in Nandyal for better treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Sujatha, Harsha Vardhan, Jhansi and Vamsi. Police who have received the information reached the spot and are investigating. Police said that there were 40 people on the road at the time of accident. More details about the incident are yet to be known. Public caught the accused driver who managed to flee the spot. A case of death due to negligence has been registered.

According to the reports, the lorry has hit the people who were on the way to the Church to attend morning prayers ahead of Christmas. All the victims appear to have belonged to Yerraguntla village.