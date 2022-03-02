Speeding Car Kills Four In A Roadside Accident In YSR District

YSR DISTRICT: They were sitting in front of their house and were engaged in casual talk and suddenly a speeding Bolero car went off the road and crashed into them killing four persons while injuring the same number of people. Some other reports suggest the deceased persons were engaged in road development works.

The incident took place in Maddi Madugu village of Chinta Komam Dinne Mandal. The deceased were identified as Devi (27) Ammulu (30), her husband Kondaiah (45), and Lakshmi Devi (35). Two persons were killed on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries on their way to RIMS Hospital and were declared brought dead. The police rushed to the location and shifted the injured to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment.