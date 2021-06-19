Special Vaccination Drive Across Andhra Pradesh On June 20

The Andhra Pradesh government is putting all its efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. A special COVID vaccination drive is going to be conducted on Sunday for mothers of children aged below five years and groups below the age of 45. It aims to administer 8 lakh COVID doses on Sunday.

Principal Secretary, health and family welfare, Anil Kumar Singhal said that the state received 11 lakh vaccine doses on June 17th and it has already enhanced its daily vaccinating capacity to six lakh doses.

He further added that a total of 1,22,83,479 doses had been administered so far and 26,41,000 people were given both the doses and 71 lakh others were given only one dose. In June, 2.66 lakh people are to be administered Covaxin second dose, and 2.10 lakh others Covishield second dose.

He stated that, "Out of 18.70 lakh mothers of children aged below five, vaccination has started for 5.29 lakh."

Singhal said that 4,582 village/ward secretariats reported zero cases, 2,887 one case each, and 2,042 two cases each on Friday. 9,500 village/ward secretariats saw less than two Covid cases each.