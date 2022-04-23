Special Trains for Secunderabad-Kakinada town Route for Two Days

Vijayawada West: A special train will run between Secunderabad-Kakinada town via Vijayawada satellite station Rayanapadu to clear the passenger rush on this route, railway officials said.The Secunderabad-Kakinada Town Special (07193) will leave Secunderabad at 11.55 pm on April 23 and arrive at Kakinada Town at 10.10 am the next day.

This train will halt at Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Thadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samarlakota stations. The Kakinada Town-Secunderabad Special (07194) will leave Kakinada at 8.45 pm on April 24 and arrive at Secunderabad at 8 am the next day.

This train will halt at Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaloor, Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet and Moulali stations.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: CM Hails Success Stories of Women