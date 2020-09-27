VISAKHAPATNAM: For the convenience of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam aspirants, the East Coast Railway has decided to run Exam Special Trains on October 3 and 4 between Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam, Koraput-Cuttack via Titlagarh and Koraput-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada.

In a release, Train no. 06831 Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam MEMU passenger special train will depart Ichchapuram on October 3 at 4 pm and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8.15 pm, as reported by TNIE. While returning, Train no. 06382 Visakhapatnam-Ichchapuram exam special will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm on October 4 and arrive in Ichchapuram at 11.30 pm.

The stoppages include Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Kotabommali, Srikakulam Road, Chipurpalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa between Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam in both directions. The train has 12 MEMU coaches. The exam special Train no. 05803 Koraput-Visakhapatnam will leave Koraput on October 3 at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and the Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of the exam by two to three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.