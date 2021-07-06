Special Leave For AP Govt Employees Whose Parents Or Dependents Test Covid Positive

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has come out with a detailed order on the leave policy for treatment, regularisation of hospitalization or quarantine period during COVID-19 pandemic keeping in view the hardships faced by the government servants. A government servant shall be granted commuted leave up to 20 days when he or she is COVID-19 positive and is in home isolation/quarantine. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government released an order to this effect on Monday, which will be effective from March 25 this year.

The order applies to the family members as well wherein the case of testing positive for COVID and also resulting in active hospitalisation of any of the family members/parents also, the government servants may be granted special casual leave for 15 days till their discharge from hospital.

Regular, contract, and outsourced employees and their family members will be entitled to a 20-day leave, the order stated. The government has said in the order that the leave will apply to all employees who are in quarantine where15 days will be considered as special leave and 5 days will be considered under half pay leave. The government order also stated that those in the home quarantine will be treated as work-from-home.

In case the government servant comes into direct contact with a COVID-positive person and remains in home quarantine, s/he shall be treated as on duty/work from home for a period of seven days the order stated. Government employees federation members expressed gratitude to the government for the order considering the problems faced by the employees during these trying times of the pandemic.

