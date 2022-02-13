Special Category Status: Why Did The Agenda Change Suddenly, Asks Ambati

AMARAVATI: Responding to the change of agenda by the Union government, and the removal of the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the announcement of the decision by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao showed the mindset of the Centre. Why was GVL in such a hurry and why he was so eager to have it removed. He asked the BJP to disclose the reason behind the change of agenda and why Narasimha Rao had to come and hurriedly issue a statement to this effect. He said that the Telugu Desam Party was unable to digest the inclusion of SCS in the agenda, pressured the government for the removal of SCS and other important points from the agenda.

He expressed doubts that the TDP MPs on the orders of their party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu worked for the change of agenda. Most important of all is the fact is that does not the Home Ministry know about the committee set up and the agenda, he questioned further. Does it not know what its powers are, he questioned. Although the special status and resource gap between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh authorities was not part of the negotiations, the three-member committee can discuss the issue directly with the AP officials, but why was it that it was being stalled, Ambati Rambabu asked.

Looking at the entire sequence of events where the Committee headed by a Joint Secretary under the Home Ministry, as if they do not know what comes under their purview and where the BJP MP making a public statement about the agenda of the Central Government Committee and the sudden change, the silence of the TDP Chief should make the people of the State introspect these turn of events, the YSRCP MLA stated. There is a necessity to discuss the role of Chandrababu who is like ‘Shakuni’, his people, and the statements of GVL which are beyond his scope, Amabati Rambabu, alleged.

Also Read: Special Category Status For AP Removed From Sub-committee Meeting Agenda