Special Category Status For AP Removed From Sub-committee Meeting Agenda

NEW DELHI: The Central government has removed the Special Category Status (SCS) from the agenda of the sub-committee meeting between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. It is known that a three-member sub-committee under the chairmanship of Joint Secretary (CS), ministry of home affairs (MHA), was constituted to resolve the bilateral issues arising out of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state.

The first meeting of the committee is slated to be held on February 17 under the aegis of Joint Secretary of the MHA and finance department senior officers S.S. Rawat from AP and P. Ramakrishna Rao from Telangana will attend.

The MHA first selected nine points namely, division of AP State Finance Corporation, settlement of power utilities of AP and TS, removal of anomaly in taxation matter, division of cash balance and bank deposits, cash credit by APSCSCL and TSCSCL, resource gap, development grant of seven backward districts covering Rayalaseema and North Coastal regions, Special Category Status and tax incentives.

Nine items mentioned in the agenda of the Committee on Saturday morning.

Agenda 1: Division of AP State Finance Corporation

Agenda 2: Settlement of power utilities of AP and TS

Agenda 3: Resolution of disputes arising on tax matters

Agenda 4: Division of cash and deposits in the bank belonging to the two states

Agenda 5: Separation of Cash Accounts between APSCSCL and TSCSCL

Agenda 6: Distribution of various resources between AP-Telangana

Agenda 7: Special Grants for 7 Backward districts in North Coastal and Rayalaseema regions

Agenda 8: Special category status for Andhra Pradesh

Agenda 9: Tax concessions for the two states

However, the MHA on Saturday evening removed four points from the agenda including the SCS for AP.

Several YSR Congress Party leaders have expressed their ire over the sudden change in stance by the central government in removing the AP SCS issue from the agenda list.

