Speaker Tammineni Seetharam, Wife Recover From COVID

SRIKAKULAM: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam and his wife Vanisri, who were infected with the Coronavirus, have fully recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Doctors at the Medicover Hospital in Srikakulam gave the Speaker couple critical treatment and worked hard to ensure that they recover quickly.

The Speaker after coming out of the hospital expressed his gratitude to the doctors who provided treatment while speaking to the media. He expressed his satisfaction and praised the doctors there for the treatment provided to him, which was the same as given to corona patients under the ArogyaSri scheme.

He said that it was not appropriate to politicise anything now considering the severity of the COVID situation, in a direct reference to the Leader of Opposition and the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He said that in such a calamitous situation, politicians should reassure people, not cause further panic. He made an appeal to people to not panic when they test positive to Covid-19. He stated that experts and professional doctors were available in Srikakulam itself and there was no need for people to go to other places in search of hospitals for better treatment, he stated. The Speaker expressed his happiness that Srikakulam was emerging as a medical hub in the state.

Speaker Tammineni Seetharam and his wife Vanisri had tested positive for the COVID-19 on May 4 and were admitted to Medicover hospital in Srikakulam and were undergoing treatment there for the past one week.

Tammineni Vansiri was elected as Sarpanch in the Panchayat elections held in February. She won the election from Togaram village of Amdalavalasa Mandal in Srikakulam district. According to reports, Tammineni Vanisri won the election defeating a close family member named Tammineni Bharatamma, where she polled 511 more votes than Bharatamma.

Also Read: Guntur: Chandrababu In Trouble For Fake Propaganda Of N440K Variant