Spandana Review Meeting: Issue Memos To Non-Performers, AP CM YS Jagan

TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed ire over the negligent behaviour of some officials at the division level and instructed that memos be issued to those who are not performing well. He was speaking to the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and district officials via video conference on Tuesday in the Spandana review programme at the Camp Office. Unless officials visited the Village or Ward Secretariats four times a week and supervise at the ground level, how would they understand the problems of the people, he questioned.

There should be a 100 percent interaction with the Secretariats and stated that at the Collector and Joint Collector level the supervision was good and there would be an opportunity to correct them if mistakes were made, the Chief Minister observed. He also directed the rest of the officials to work efficiently.

YS Jagan also stated that officers should see to that a list for the social audit in DBT( Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes must be verified. Rice cards, pension cards, housing site deeds, Arogyasree schemes are the most important schemes and must be extended to the beneficiaries within the prescribed deadline. These should be monitored and reviewed periodically and if there are any errors, they must be brought to our attention, he said.

Welfare Programmes in August

He again stressed the need to inspect the Village and ward secretariats frequently by the authorities. The Chief Minister reminded that the welfare schemes like Nethanna Nestam (for weavers) on August 10 and Vidya Kanuka on August 16 were to be implemented as per the welfare calendar.

The Chief Minister also directed that a cash deposit be made on August 24 for Agrigold victims who have made a deposit of less than Rs 20,000. He also directed Collectors to extend incentives to the MSMEs and spinning mills on August 27.Officials should be ready for these welfare programmes to be implemented, he reminded.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minister Medical & Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, AP Chief Secretary (CS) Aditya Nath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerab Kumar Kumar Prasad, CS for Urban Development Ajay Jain, Special CS for Housing Poonam Malakondaiah, Municipal Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Revenue Chief Secretary V Usharani, Medical Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Finance Chief Commissioner (HRJ) Kumar Shashi attended the review meeting.

Also Read: APJ Abdul Kalam's Enormous Contribution Will Be Remembered Forever: AP CM