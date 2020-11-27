Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s (SPB) demise is still unfathomable for many of his million fans. Every other day, we see people paying tributes to the late singer. It is also known that SPB’s fans and singers are demanding Bharata Ratna to the late playback singer. SPB, who has sung thousands of songs died after being infected by coronavirus at the MGM hospital in Chennai.

In a kind gesture and as a fitting tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam, the Andhra Pradesh government has renamed the music and dance school in Nellore as Dr. SP Balasubrahmanyam Government school of Music and Dance. SPB's son SP Charan thanked the Andhra Pradesh government on Twitter for the great honour. It is known that SPB was born in Nellore.