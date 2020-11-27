SP Charan Thanks AP CM YS Jagan For Renaming Nellore Music Dance School After SPB
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s (SPB) demise is still unfathomable for many of his million fans. Every other day, we see people paying tributes to the late singer. It is also known that SPB’s fans and singers are demanding Bharata Ratna to the late playback singer. SPB, who has sung thousands of songs died after being infected by coronavirus at the MGM hospital in Chennai.
In a kind gesture and as a fitting tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam, the Andhra Pradesh government has renamed the music and dance school in Nellore as Dr. SP Balasubrahmanyam Government school of Music and Dance. SPB's son SP Charan thanked the Andhra Pradesh government on Twitter for the great honour. It is known that SPB was born in Nellore.
Great full to the #APgov and @ysjagan garu for this honor. https://t.co/qUvHsOP4ZM
— S. P. Charan (@charanproducer) November 27, 2020
Check out the tweet here:
Recognising the legendary singer #SPBalu 🎶, our Govt has decided to rename the Government School of Music & Dance in Nellore as “Dr. S P Balasubramanyam Government School of Music & Dance” pic.twitter.com/Icu3BT1CMa
— Mekapati Goutham Reddy Official (@MekapatiGoutham) November 26, 2020