VISAKHAPATNAM: The south-west monsoon is likely to reach Andhra Pradesh in the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast on Saturday.

According to IMD’s latest prediction, conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of the southwest and the east-central Bay of Bengal. It may cover the entire south-east Bay of Bengal and some parts of west-central Bay of Bengal during the next two days.

On the other hand, the southwest monsoon is likely to enter the Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in two days.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a thunderstorm warning for districts in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam area of Puducherry for the next 4 days.

Moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam regions, the IMD predicted. In the last 24 hours, Yanam and Anakapally recorded 4 cm rainfall.

