As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around June 11, resulting inthe advancement of the southwest monsoon. As part of this heavy rains are expected to hit Andhra Pradesh in the coming three days. The North Coast and South Coast are likely to receive moderate rainfall. The meteorological department has forecast showers at several places in Rayalaseema today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday).

Heavy rains in Karimnagar district

Heavy rains lashed the joint Karimnagar district on Wednesday. Husnabad, Akkannapeta and Koheda mandals received heavy rainfall. The same was experienced in Medchal, Sirisilla and joint Warangal districts where heavy rains lashed several roads and inland areas there The meteorological department said the southwest monsoon, which had entered the state, was likely to spread across the state in the next two to three days. The state is currently experiencing strong winds from the west coast.

♦ Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast; enhanced rainfall activity with heavy falls likely to continue along the West coast including Maharashtra and Telangana during next 5 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2021

Heavy rains are expected from 11 to 13 this month and heavy rains are also expected in the northern and eastern districts of Telangana. District authorities have been warned to be vigilant in the wake of heavy rains. Scattered thundershowers and light showers are likely in the next 48 hours.

Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) today the 09th June and likely to advanced into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/o2KtjEoC4h — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2021

