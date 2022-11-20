South-coastal Andhra Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall on Nov 22 and 23: IMD

Amaravati: Heavy rainfall is likely to pound isolated places in South-coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast on Sunday.

In its daily weather report, IMD said depression has formed over the southwest and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal. The report said heavy rains will lash several places in parts of Andhra Pradesh on November 22 and 23.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in South-coastal Andhra during the next two days while in Rayalaseema, the rainfall is expected to last three starting from November 21.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for large parts of Andhra Pradesh during the next three days till November 23. Northeast Monsoon has been weak over South-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

