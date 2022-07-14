South Central Railway Cancels Some Trains in Andhra and Telangana

Hyderabad: Amid forecast of more rains for the next three days and inclement weather, the South Central Railway has cancelled a few trains in both the Telugu states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As many as 15 trains have been cancelled from July 14 and July 17, the IANS reported.

Among the trains cancelled include Secunderabad – Umdanagar – Secunderabad Passenger special, Secunderabad – Umdanagar MEMU special, Medchal – Umdanagar MEMU special, Umdanagar – Secunderabad, H.S.Nanded – Medchal – H.S.Nanded passenger special, Secunderabad – Medchal MEMU special, Medchal – Secunderabad MEMU special, Secunderabad – Bolarum MEMU special, Bolarum – Secunderabad MEMU special, Secunderabad – Medchal MEMU special and Kakinada Port – Visakhapatnam – Kakinada Port MEMU.

Kakinada Port – Vijayawada MEMU has been partially cancelled between Kakinada Port and Rajahmundry. Similarly Vijayawada – Kakinada Port MEMU has also been partially cancelled between Rajahmundry and Kakinada Port.

In addition to this, MMTS train services in Greater Hyderabad continue to be disrupted due to continuing rain. The SCR has extended cancellation of MMTS trains from July 14 to July 17. All 34 daily services will remain cancelled during the period. MMTS connects twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts and the popular suburban trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.

Also Read: Bodies of Two Singareni Rescue Personnel, Who Were Washed Away, Found in Asifabad

Meanwhile, all nine services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled. The authorities have also cancelled seven services between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and seven services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.

One service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli have also been cancelled.

(With inputs from IANS)

