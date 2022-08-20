VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday inaugurated the new modern City Courts Complex at Suryapeta in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra were invited as the special Chief Guest on this occasion. AP Ministers, Judges of the AP High Court, and members of the Bezawada Bar Association also attended the event.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the son of the soil- CJI NV Ramana inaugurating the new court complex was a memorable moment for all. This rare occasion would be remembered by the State, he said, and recollected that the foundation stone of the complex was laid by Justice NV Ramana in the year 2013. And now the court complex was inaugurated by the CJI, he said. The Chief Minister stated that the Andhra Pradesh state government would extend cooperation in all matters related to the judiciary.

Earlier Justice Ramana, Justice Mishra and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy planted saplings on the complex premises.

