VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh police's initiative 'Operation Muskaan' is seeing high success rate across the state.

A boy named Bobbu Srinivas has finally reunited with his mother after four years. According to details, the police rescued the boy who had run away from his home in 2016. He was sent to child home where he underwent counselling. Presently, he is studying in 4th class.

Police traced his mother in West Godavari as per the details given by the boy.

In an emotional moment, the little boy talked on a video-call with his mother. The mother, Srilatha was overjoyed seeing his son after four years. She thanked the police and child home organizers as they made it possible.

The sixth phase of ‘Operation Muskaan COVID-19’ was launched in Andhra Pradesh. Director-General of Police D Gautam Sawang formally launched rescue vehicles for Vijayawada, Guntur Urban and rural units for the week-long campaign (July 14-20) at his office in Mangalagiri.

The campaign is launched by AP police to protect street children from getting affected by coronavirus, following the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to search missing minors and adults.