Somu Veerraju Condoles AP BJP General Secretary Lokula Gandhi Death

Dengue fever is on the rise. The number of instances is steadily growing. Dengue fever claimed the life of a young man from Andhra Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party has suffered a major setback. Lokula Gandhi, the state general secretary of the AP BJP, was recently diagnosed with dengue fever. He was admitted to the KGH in Visakhapatnam. On Saturday morning, while undergoing treatment for his condition, he died. Lokula Gandhi's death was grieved by AP BJP President Somu Veerraju, party officials, and activists.

Lokula Gandhi comes from Sarabhannapalem village in Visakhapatnam's Koyiuru district. At IIT, he studied engineering. He received a higher position in the government. Following that, he left his government position and joined the BJP, drawn by the Sangh philosophy. As a tribal leader, he rose to prominence. Gandhi was striving to make the party stronger. In the previous election, he ran for the Legislative Assembly from the local Legislative Assembly constituency. He's also on the Coffee Board of Directors.

Lokula Gandhi also actively participated in the recent Kishan Reddy's programme, which was hosted by Union Minister Kishan Reddy. He recovered after receiving treatment at a private hospital in Vijayawada after suffering from a mild ailment last week.

The doctors recommended he rest. Meanwhile, typhoid and dengue illnesses appear to have struck at the same time for him. He died as a result of health complications.

Dengue fever cases, on the other hand, are generating worry in Telugu states. On the one hand, illnesses like dengue fever and malaria are on the rise, while the corona dread looms. Thousands of dengue patients are currently being treated in hospitals around the country. The fact that the majority of them are youngsters is concerning.