Somesh Kumar Calls On AP CM YS Jagan 

Amaravati: Senior IAS Officer Somesh Kumar called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday. It was a courtesy call that he paid to the CM after arriving in the state today.

Somesh Kumar reported to the Andhra Pradesh cadre on Thursday following a directive from the Union government's Department of Personnel and Training to report to the AP cadre by January 12 in line with the verdict of the High Court that struck down an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal letting him continue in Telangana cadre post-bifurcation in 2014.

He arrived in Vijayawada on Thursday and met AP Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy at the latter's camp office with his joining report. "I have complied with the order of the Government of India and reported to the AP government. As an officer, I have to take up any responsibility given by the government," Kumar told reporters when he arrived at the Gannavaram Airport. He also informed that after meeting AP CS he would pay a visit to the Chief Minister on Thursday.

Apart from him senior IAS officers from the Union Government -V Srinivas (Secretary, DAPRG), NBS Rajput (Joint Secretary), and AP GAD Special CS K Praveen Kumar also called on the Chief Minister.

