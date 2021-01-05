Snake Inside Bike's Headlight In East Godavari

A snake that was trapped in the headlight of a motorcycle was rescued. The incident took place in East Godavari district. A poultry farm owner from Penuguduru village in East Godavari district's Karapa mandal went to Karapa on a two wheeler on Monday night. He stopped his bike at a market to buy some fruits.

Then suddenly the snake came out from the headlight of the motorcycle. The locals noticed it and immediately a snake catcher was called. Muthyalu, a snake catcher from Karapa rescued the snake. He removed the parts of the bike and rescued the snake. A lot of chaos created during the process of rescuing the snake. If the locals wouldn't have seen the snake then it would have definitely killed the motorcyclist.

A few days ago, a snake was found under the seat of a bike while he was riding the motorcycle. The incident took place in Mumbai. The passersby alerted him and then he stopped the bike and slowly prodded with a stick.