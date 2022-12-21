Yadlpalli, (Bapatla dist): From slates to tabs the digital divide started narrowing down with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bringing in rapid reforms in government and aided schools.

Distributing the tabs formally here on his birthday, the Chief Minister said that this is not a one-time affair but will be done every year.

Such empowerment is the only way to fight the years of discrimination shown towards the poor who opt for government schools.

We could watch the discrimination and the resultant quality of life in the previous and present generations, he said. "All of us do not have equal talent, but all of us should have an equal opportunity to develop those talents," he quoted American President John F Kennedy.

Besides tabs with preloaded content, English medium and CBSE syllabus are the steps being taken to prepare Generation Next to boldly face the competitive world without being left behind for economic reasons, he said. With tabs playing a supplementary role, study material can now be on your fingertips.

The software has locked up other deviations and it can be used only for academic purposes, he said. The Chief Minister also obliged when he was asked to cut a cake and listened to the speech of young students. The crowd cheered him all along.

