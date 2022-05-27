AMARAVATI/NEW DELHI: The State of Andhra Pradesh has topped in the country for adopting best practices in rural governance and has been selected for the 'Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Rural Development'. The award will be conferred to AP on June 18, in New Delhi as a part of 'India Governance Forum'.

This was announced by SKOCH Group MD Deepak Dalal that Andhra Pradesh was nominated for the ‘Star of Governance’ Scotch Award in a letter to Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi.

SKOCH Awards, instituted in 2003, aims to recognize people, projects, and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation.

AP Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu expressed happiness over AP being nominated for the Star of Governance Award by SKOCH.

Speaking on the occasion he said the state Rural Development Department had received this rare recognition at the national level as a result of the outstanding policies and revolutionary reforms being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the changes brought about by the Chief Minister's foresight in rural governance were ideal for many states at the national level. He said the SKOCH Award was a testament to Andhra Pradesh's achievements in rural development and its commitment to transparent governance and public service.

