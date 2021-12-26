Skill Development Colleges In AP To Increase Employability Of Youth

On the second day of the Kadapa district tour, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid a foundation stone for Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited at Pulivendula Industrial Park and later distributed house site pattas to the beneficiaries in Pulivendula.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Chief Minister described Aditya Birla's investment in Pulivendula as a historic event, as this is the first of a kind where a Fortune-500 company comes to Pulivendula and establishes their manufacturing unit. He said that the company invests Rs 110 crore and generates employment for 2112 people in the initial stage and in the future the company may offer over 10,000 jobs. He said that the company runs 3031 stores, over 25,000 multi-brand outlets, and 6500 departmental stores with a retail turnover of Rs 8700 crore and most importantly employs an 85 percent women workforce.

The government has been establishing a dedicated skill development college in each parliamentary constituency, and one such college is being set up in Pulivendula to create a more skilled workforce, said the Chief Minister and appealed to Aditya Birla Group to extend their support in providing quality training for the students in those skill colleges. He thanked the company officials for investing here in Pulivendula and assured them that it is his own constituency and shall provide all the necessary support.

Later, addressing a public meeting after distributing house site pattas to the beneficiaries at Jagananna Housing Colony in Pulivendula, the Chief Minister said that the housing colony is being developed in 323 acres at an expenditure of Rs 147 crore and spending Rs 6 lakh on each house. He said that the project was delayed due to court cases, and after almost a year house pattas are being given to 8042 people. He said that all kinds of infrastructure development have been undertaken in the colony, including the establishment of government schools, colleges, ward secretariats, the development of parks, playgrounds, roads, drains, and many more.

The Chief Minister stated that an industrial park is being set up near the colony that enables a walk to work in the future, as many employment opportunities would be created near residential areas. As of date, companies like Apache Footwear Group Limited which manufacture Adidas shoes, and Aditya Birla Fashion Retail has started constructing their units, which would be made available by next year and with the completion of Jagananna Houses, people can just walk to work and earn up to Rs 15,000 every month, he added.

Elaborating on the development works that are taking place in Pulivendula, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that a modernized market yard was established at a cost of Rs 10.5 crore, a shed to store up to 6,000 tons of sweet lime was set up at a cost of Rs 4.7 crore, two police stations at Peddamudium, Kasinayana, a new bus depot at a cost of Rs 34 crore, development of Shilparamam in Pulivendula at an expenditure of Rs 13 crore, a sports complex at Rs 18 crore and a recreation park at Velimela Sarassu with Rs 44 crore.

He said an aqua hub was inaugurated in Pulivendula, where 100 fish kiosks, along with seafood shops were set up, and 70 such aqua hubs were brought across the State with over 14,000 retail shops. For underground drainage in Pulivendula Rs100 crore has been allotted and for a drinking water project, Rs 65 crore has been sanctioned to provide freshwater supply to every household in the constituency.

After the public address, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Agricultural Market Yard, a new model police station in Pulivendula and Andhra Aqua Hub located on the Ambakapalle Road opposite Ranithopu Park.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had paid tributes to his father and former Chief Minister Late YS Rajashekar Reddy at the YSR memorial in Idupulapaya and attended prayers in the meeting hall.

