Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) unveiled the franchisee logos of the Andhra Premier League (APL) cricket tournament on the lines of the IPL here. The inaugural edition of Andhra Premier League is set to begin from July 6. The mini-IPL tournament will be held from July 6 to 17 in Visakhapatnam.

Six franchisees have been selected for the APL’s first edition. According to the IPL governing council, the Andhra Cricket Association received 27 franchisee entries. Out of these nine were shortlisted and only six franchisees won the bid. Each team will be equipped with Twenty players and four supporting staff.

The Sriram Group is the official sponsor of APL. ACA CEO Siva Reddy said dozens of players will go under the hammer in the auction on June 24 and each of the six teams can pick 20 players. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will watch the title match on July 17.

These are the six teams in the APL 2022 tournament:

1. Uttar Andhra Lions

2. Rayalaseema Kings

3. Godavari Titans

4. Coastal Riders

5. Bezawada Tigers

6. Vizag Warriors

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given its nod to ACA for the conduct of Andhra Premier League (APL) Twenty-20 tournament. In the past, the Indian Cricket Board has allowed Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Saurashtra to conduct Premier League matches on the line of Indian Premier League T-20 tournament.