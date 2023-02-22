Parvathipuram-Manyam: A speeding lorry rammed into an autorickshaw at Chollapadam village in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Wednesday, killing the driver and five passengers in the vehicle.

Three other persons have been seriously injured in the road accident. After receiving information, the police reached the spot, and admitted the injured persons to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The deceased persons were natives of Antivalasa village in the same mandal. They had hired an auto rickshaw to attend a marriage function in Tummalavalasa village and the auto rickshaw collided with a speeding lorry which was going to Odisha.

