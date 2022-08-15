NEW DELHI/AMARAVATI: The President of India announced medals for police officers for their remarkable service. Among them six police officers from Andhra Pradesh got medals for 2022 which was announced by President today.

P Venkatarami Reddy, Inspector General of Police-Training received President's Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished service for the year 2022.

Three police officers Mandal Hari Kumar, Murrey Surya Teja, and Puvvala Satishu have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry.

Two police officers namely J Santa Rao, Reserve Inspector of Police, SSG, ISW, Vijayawada, and V Narayana Murthy, Sub-inspector of Police, SIB Vijayawada have been awarded police medal for meritorious service.

Also, five officers of Andhra Pradesh have been awarded Union Home Minister's medal for excellence in the investigation for the year 2022

