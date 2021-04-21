Sita Rama Kalyanam At Annavaram Temple Under Strict Covid Norms

Annavaram: On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the Sita Rama Kalyanam will be performed without devotes in Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

As the covid cases are raging and in the view of instructions the festival will be conducted only with temple priests without devotees said District Collector D Muralidhar reddy and Temple Executive officer Vendra Trinatha Rao. Sri Rama Navami celebrations had started yesterday and they decorated Lord Sri Rama as the groom and Sita Ammavaru as the bride.

The wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita can be witnessed through YouTube. All the rituals will be performed as per traditions. All while following the covid norms said Temple EO. He urged the devotees to support Temple management