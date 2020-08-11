HYDERABAD: A Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was appointed to probe the sanitiser death case in Kurichedu village of Prakasam district, arrested prime accused Srinivas along with 10 others on Tuesday, August 11.

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal said that 16 people died due to drinking "Perfect Solution Sanitiser" made in an illegal sanitiser manufacturing unit in a five-room godown at Jeedimetla near Hyderabad.

Kaushal said that a gang of people had manufactured fake sanitisers in Jeedimetla which was done illegally. He said that in the investigation it was found that methyl chloride was used in excess quantity in making the sanitisers.

Police said they have offered bribes to officials for unauthorised manufacture and marketing of sanitiser. The accused had supplied the fake sanitisers to Bangalore and Hyderabad, said Kaushal.

Meanwhile, police who interrogated the accused in the case S Srinivas, said that he was living in poverty and started making sanitiser from home during the lockdown.

He learnt making sanitiser by watching videos on YouTube and sold it under the brand name ‘Perfect Hand Sanitiser'. Since most of the sanitisers were sold out within 10 days, he had decided to expand the business to different states as the business was successful. Along with the two men,

Srinivas set up Perfect Chemicals and Solvents Company on the industrial pipeline road in Jeedimetla.

Srinivas hired two distributors to supply the sanitiser made in the unit to the Telugu states. However, he sold the sanitiser made from different solutions instead of ethyl alcohol due to insufficient revenue and the increased costs. After Srinivas became infected with the COVID-19, he had handed over the illegal business responsibilities to his younger brother.

Meanwhile, when the Kurichedu incident happened, Srinivas hid at his friend's residence in Vijayawada.