SIPB Meeting: KRIBHCO Bio-Ethanol Project To Come Up At Nellore

AMARAVATI: The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting was chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli on Thursday. The SIPB approved of several proposals during the meeting including:

The establishment of the Bio-Ethanol project under the aegis of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) at Sarvepalli in the Nellore district.

The Bio Ethanol Plant will be built in two installments with a plant capacity of 250 KLD. Around Rs 560 Crore was allotted for the establishment of this plant.

The government has allotted 100 acres of land and will be providing a plethora of employment opportunities to more than 400 local youth. The company told the state government that it was also in the process of setting up seed processing units.

Further measures were being taken to promote and double current exports in 5 years under the Andhra Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2022-27. The target is to achieve exports of Rs 3.5 lakh crore over this five-year period and the SIP approved a number of decisions in this regard.

SIPB also approved of several policies under the Andhra Pradesh Logistics Policy 2022–2027.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayati Raj, Rural Development) Budi Matyalanayudu, Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Power, Forest and Environment, & Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Agriculture, Co-operation, Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, Labour and Employment Minister Gummanur Jayaram, Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Tourism and Culture Minister RK Roja, CS Sameer Sharma, Industry Special CS Karikala Vallvan, Revenue Special CS G Sai Prasad, Finance Special CS SS Rawat, IT Chief Secretary G Jayalakshmi, Water Resources Chief Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar and other senior officials were present.

